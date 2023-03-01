Offense was at a premium for the East Central College softball Falcons Friday in Harrison, Arkansas.
Host North Arkansas swept the Falcons in East Central’s season opener, 9-1 and 7-0.
East Central managed one run and five hits in the two games while getting acclimated to playing.
In the opener, North Arkansas set the tone with five runs in the bottom of the first. East Central scored its runs in the top of the fourth, but North Arkansas finished out the game with four runs in the bottom of that inning.
North Arkansas outhit East Central, 6-3. The Falcons made five errors.
Taylor Hanger (Pacific) pitched, allowing nine runs (one earned) on six hits and five walks over four innings. She struck out three.
At the plate, Hanger doubled and scored.
Alexa Smalling (Lindbergh) drove in the lone East Central run with a sacrifice.
The other hits were singles by Hannah Jarvis (Potosi) and Nicole Truitt (Lebanon).
Truitt also drew two walks and stole a base.
In the second game, North Arkansas scored single aces in the first and second before adding three in the third. North Arkansas added one in the fourth and one in the fifth.
Kylie McDaniel (Washington) took the loss, going 2.2 innings while allowing five runs (three earned) on eight hits, two walks and a hit batter. She struck out three.
Ryan Stutzman (New Haven) pitched 3.1 innings, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out three.
North Arkansas outhit the Falcons, 13-2. East Central made four of the game’s five errors.
Payton Robinson (Elsberry) and Truitt both tripled.
Mya Hillermann (St. Francis Borgia) walked.
The two teams played another doubleheader Saturday.
