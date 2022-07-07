St. Francis Borgia’s Jack Nobe was named the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Division I co-newcomer of the year by the league’s baseball coaches.
Nobe and St. Dominic’s Charlie Kilcullin shared the newcomer of the year award.
St. Dominic claimed the other two major awards, with Grant Riechars winning the player of the year award and Frank Schlenke being named coach of the year.
Borgia had one first-team selection, outfielder Sam Turilli.
Borgia pitcher Caden Carroll and infielder Dane Eckhoff and outfielder Reagan Kandlbinder were named to the second team.
Borgia pitcher Brady Hanneken, infielder Nobe and infielder Tanner McPherson were named to the honorable mention list.
Other first-team selections, by position, included:
• Pitcher — St. Dominic’s Nathan Kemp and Lutheran St. Charles’ David MacLachlan.
• Catcher — Lutheran St. Charles’ Brodie Short.
• Infield — St. Dominic’s Cameron Whitt and Richars, Lutheran St. Charles’ Zach Freund and Jacob Millard and O’Fallon Christian’s Colton Maxwell.
• Outfield — St. Dominic’s Connor Beerman and St. Mary’s Naseem London.
• Designated hitter/utility — St. Dominic’s Sam Birkenmeyer.
Others on the second team were:
• Pitcher — St. Dominic’s Kilcullin.
• Catcher — St. Dominic’s Harrison Wurdack.
• Infield — St. Dominic’s Drew Meyers and Colin Warner and Lutheran St. Charles’ Jackson Kurzeborn.
• Outfield — St. Dominic’s Carter Sommerkamp and Luke Shelton.
• Designated hitter/utility — O’Fallon Christian’s Charlie McKeon and Lutheran St. Charles’ Ryan Leuthauser.
Others on the honorable mention list were:
• Pitcher — St. Dominic’s Drew Meyers, Lutheran St. Charles’ Ryan Leuthauser and Zach Freund, O’Fallon Christian’s Colton Maxwell and St. Mary’s Gabriel Sieve.
• Catcher — O’Fallon Christian’s Josiah Bockhorst.
• Infield — Lutheran St. Charles’ Ryan Leuthauser and David MacLachlan.
• Outfield — O’Fallon Christian’s Cody Heath and St. Dominic’s Sam Cross.
• Designated hitter/utility — St. Dominic’s Jack Roppa.
In Division II, Duchesne’s Philip Peletes was the player of the year and his teammate, Sam Jost, was the newcomer of the year.
Tolton Catholic’s Ehrich Chick was the coach of the year.