With the arm of Reagan Kandlbinder and the bat of Jack Nobe leading the way, the St. Francis Borgia baseball Knights (10-2) dominated Southern Boone County (15-3) on the road Saturday.
Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff noted that Southern Boone is the defending Class 4 state champion and ranked second in the current Missouri High School Baseball Coaches Association state poll.
“Reagan Kandlbinder set the tone by getting out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the first with no runs scoring,” Struckhoff said. “Then, we put a five-spot on them in the second with the big blow being Jack Nobe’s grand slam. That changed all the momentum and we started to roll from there.”
Kandlbinder went six innings for the win, scattering four hits and one hit batter while striking out eight for the win. After that first inning, he only allowed two more baserunners during his stint.
Nobe homered again and had three hits in total. He also walked, scored three runs and drove in six.
“What a great way to break out after having a couple off games at the plate,” Struckhoff said. “We know what he’s capable of when he’s on and it was cool to see him deliver.”
After Borgia’s five runs in the top of the second, the visitors added two runs in the fourth and one in the fifth. Borgia scored four more times in the top of the seventh.
The lone Southern Boone run scored in the bottom of the seventh.
Lane Roettering pitched the seventh, giving up a run on two hits.
“Lane Roettering finished up the seventh by doing his job throwing strikes and letting his defense do the work,” Struckhoff said.
Kandlbinder and Justin Mort each singled twice. Kabren Koelling, Tanner McPherson, Noah Hendrickson, Tyler Kromer, Jack Dunard and Braxtyn Frankenberg singled.
Hendrickson walked twice. McPherson and Kromer walked once.
Koelling was hit by pitches twice. Dunard was hit once.
Henry Vedder added a sacrifice fly.
Dunard and Kromer scored twice. Koelling, Mort and Frankenberg scored once.
Koelling had two RBIs. Kandlbinder, Mort, Vedder and Kromer drove in one run apiece.
“We had contributions up and down the lineup,” Struckhoff said. “Reagan Kandlbinder and Justin Mort had some great at-bats with multiple hits and some RBIs. Kabren Koelling continued his good hitting with a hit and a couple RBIs. Noah Hendrickson and Tyler Kromer also found ways to get on base whether it was a hit or a walk.”
Borgia played another game Saturday at Southern Boone, defeating Kearney, 8-5.