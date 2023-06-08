The penultimate game of the season was everything St. Francis Borgia baseball fans hoped it would be.
Borgia (25-5) defeated Webb City (22-14), 4-0, in a Class 5 semifinal Friday at Ozark’s Sky Bacon Stadium.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The penultimate game of the season was everything St. Francis Borgia baseball fans hoped it would be.
Borgia (25-5) defeated Webb City (22-14), 4-0, in a Class 5 semifinal Friday at Ozark’s Sky Bacon Stadium.
“We were a little over-aggressive there in the first inning, trying to get a run home, but I told the guys they did a great job grinding,” Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said. “We didn’t really open it up until the last inning. We had opportunities and that can get frustrating and contagious, but the guys came through when we needed it and got us some insurance. They’ve been in enough of these tight games that they really know how to do it.”
Junior hurler Jack Nobe served up a pitching gem which would have made the roll-slingers just up the block from the stadium at Lambert’s Cafe jealous. Nobe went the distance for a complete game two-hit shutout.
“It’s great knowing that I controlled the pace of the game and I was there for my teammates when they needed me the most,” Nobe said. “That’s definitely something I’ll never forget. It was just great to be with the guys and be able to perform against a great team like Webb City in a position like this where everyone is watching.”
Nobe fanned five batters and walked none in the outing.
“Another great outing from Jack Nobe, back-to-back two-hitters,” Struckhoff said, calling back to Borgia’s 2-0 quarterfinal win over Glendale in which Nobe also pitched a shutout. “He gives us confidence when he’s on the mound. We play well behind him and we keep grinding at-bats.”
Borgia moved ahead on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third inning with one run as junior Reagan Kandlbinder drove in Nobe with a single into left field.
“I felt great helping my team and was just grateful that the runners ahead of me got on base,” Kandlbinder said.
The score stayed that way until the bottom of the sixth when the Knights knocked Webb City starter Kaylor Darnell from the game and tacked on three insurance runs against the Cardinals bullpen.
“We grinded at-bats and got them into a lot of full counts to work a lot of walks,” Kandlbinder said. “It’s honestly crazy (to be playing in the state championship game). I’m looking forward to it tomorrow.”
Borgia tallied six hits in the game, half of which came off the bat of senior Tanner McPherson.
McPherson singled three times and drove in two of the sixth-inning runs.
Nobe tripled, walked twice, stole a base and scored a run.
Kandlbinder singled, was hit by a pitch and walked with one RBI.
Kabren Koelling singled.
Tyler Kromer and Drew Eckhoff each walked and scored. Kromer stole a base.
Noah Hendrickson was hit by a pitch twice.
Cohen Jasper got into the game as a courtesy runner, stole a base and scored.
Darnell lasted 5.1 innings on the mound for Webb City. He allowed two runs on five hits and two walks with five strikeouts.
Walker Sweet pitched 0.2 of an inning and allowed two unearned runs with three walks, one hit and one strikeout.
Webb City’s two hits were singles by Gage Chapman and Drew Vonder Haar.
Borgia advanced from this semifinal win to play Festus for the Class 5 state championship the following day, falling in the title game, 8-1.
Webb City went on to finish fourth in Class 5, losing Saturday, 4-3, against Ft. Zumwalt South in 11 innings.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.