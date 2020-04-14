Any hope for an abbreviated spring sports season ended late Thursday afternoon.
The dominos fell quickly following a statement from Missouri Gov. Mike Parson that public and charter schools would remain closed for the rest of the 2019-20 school year. The St. Louis Archdiocese followed with a similar statement.
If there was any glimmer of hope for a season, MSHSAA ended it with an announcement there would be no spring championships.
Union Athletic Director Dan Ridgeway said there is no official word concerning summer camps and other details.
“We are waiting for more guidance from MSHSAA regarding summer activities, fall eligibility, etc., and want to remind everyone to stay in contact with their teachers and coaches,” Ridgeway said.
Area athletic directors have reacted to the statement, expressing remorse that seniors would not be able to have a final spring.
“The announcement on Thursday leaves me with an empty feeling inside for so many of our students,” Washington High School Athletic Director Bill Deckelman said. “Having played high school sports I can’t imagine being told I could not finish my senior year. It breaks your heart for the students to miss all the end-of-the-year traditions that take place each spring as they progress toward graduation.”
Deckelman said that also affects athletes who aren’t seniors.
“Even though the underclass students will still get another chance to participate, it is equally devastating to them as well,” he said. “I always talk to parents and students about this being a unique four-year time in their life and to use every day to the fullest.”
Deckelman realizes calling off sports for the spring was the right thing to do.
“While we all understand that this was what is best to help stop the spread of this virus, it still is hard to comprehend,” Deckelman said. “I am so sorry Blue Jays! You guys will be well prepared to handle the adversity that life brings in the future.”
New Haven Athletic Director Jaime Hoener said the announcement wasn’t unexpected.
“I can’t say that I’m shocked by the decision, but I’m sad for our kids,” Hoener said. “In my opinion, April and May of a student’s senior year are the two best months out of their entire schooling and they’re never going to get to experience those good times.”
Like Deckelman, Hoener hopes the seniors can take something positive out of the decision.
“We have hopefully helped to instill some perseverance, toughness and open-mindedness in these young adults that they will be able to apply to this situation,” Hoener said. “They have had a lot of great memories at New Haven High School. I’m hoping that’s what they will continue to focus on.”
Ridgeway said all involved worked hard to prepare for the spring season.
“The announcement that we will not be able to have spring sports is heartbreaking for our players, coaches and sports families, especially our seniors,” Ridgeway said. “They all put in a tremendous amount of work to prepare for the season. What is especially disappointing is the fact they will not be able to create the special memories that occur throughout the season.”
Even without the games, Ridgeway said the school is studying ways to honor the senior athletes.
“We will find a way to recognize these teams and athletes once schools are opened again, but those plans are still in the discussion stage,” Ridgeway said. “We thank everyone for their dedication and patience during these unprecedented times.”
Andy Herbst, who is leaving the Pacific athletic director position to become an assistant principal, said it’s a tough situation. Herbst also is a parent of a senior athlete.
“It’s really hard to find the exact words for this situation,” Herbst said. “There are so many more tragic things going on with this pandemic yet losing a high school sports season is such a tough blow for our athletes, their families and our coaches. We are just crushed for our seniors. They have worked hard, not only for their upcoming season, but also for that whole final piece of their senior year.”
St. Clair Athletic Director Brian Robbins feels for the seniors.
“Heartbreaking to hear the news,” Robbins said. “We are especially sad for our seniors as they will never get to put on the Red and Gray again and compete for their school, community, and families.”
St. Francis Borgia Regional Athletic Director Chris Arand feels bad for the senior athletes.
“This is just so unfortunate for everyone involved in athletics, especially the seniors,” Arand said. “Everyone who has played sports can look back on their senior year with great memories. I feel so bad for all of the spring sport athletes that one, they will not get to play their final season, but also they won’t have a chance to play for any championships.”
Arand knows it’s difficult.
“Our athletes are great people and are resilient and will deal with this situation, but it is a special time in their life that has been taken away from them.”
Arand said others also have been affected by the shutdown.
“This not only affects the athletes, but the coaches and parents as well,” he said. “Our coaches have put in a lot of time for their season and now will just have to get ready for next year, and for the parents, it’s memories that will never happen.”
Overall, Arand knows it was a necessary decision.
“While this is a very difficult time, hopefully we can all look back and realize the sacrifices made were for the good health of many.”