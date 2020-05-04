While American Legion baseball in Missouri is off for the 2020 season, Washington Post 218 is planning to move forward with its teams.
The program will hold two days of tryouts at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
The Senior (AAA) team will go first Friday, May 8, with a 5:30 p.m. start.
The Junior (AA) team will have tryouts Saturday, May 9, at 11 a.m. The Freshman (A) team will follow with a 1:30 p.m. start.
“We ask that tryout participants arrive no more than half-hour before their tryout starts to observe the social distancing request,” Post 218 Senior Manager Kent Getsee said. “The tryout form is on our website, post218baseball.com, and prospective players need to have them bring it filled out with them. This tryout is rain or shine.”
Getsee noted that players who already have made the teams during fall tryouts should come as well.
The teams will carry the Washington Post 218 name, but will not have American Legion branding. That’s because the Missouri state department called off its season Thursday.
For American Legion programs, it wasn’t unexpected.
“Obviously we knew it was a possibility, but were hoping it would not come to fruition,” Getsee said. “So, it has been decided, and while we are disappointed there is no good in second guessing.”
Getsee said this is something entirely new to everyone.
“We are in uncharted waters here and we will respect their decisions without complaint,” Getsee said. “That said, Post 218 doesn’t go down easily and this is no different. We have secured insurance and are planning on playing games and tournaments.”
With a lighter game schedule, the team will be able to spend time on the practice field. That’s something which usually doesn’t occur often during the busy summers.
“It will give us time to practice with our teams, which we rarely get and get everyone out of the house and thinking good thoughts,” Getsee said. “We assure all of our families and fans who want to come out and watch a game that we will take every precaution we can think of and hope at least through Phase 1 everyone is respectful of the social distancing request.”