Gladstone Herrick Memorial Post 626 hurler Grady Miller tossed a no-hitter Thursday morning as the host team eliminated Washington Post 218 in the Missouri Freshman Legion State Tournament in Lathrop, 10-0.
“Our game with Herrick Memorial was a complete disaster,” Post 218 Manager Joe Kopmann said. “We got no-hit it and committed seven errors. I don’t know what to say. Herrick threw their No. 1 pitcher, and we did not have an answer for him.”
Whatever could go wrong on defense went wrong
Washington ended the season at 15-13, placing seventh in the state tournament.
“I’m proud of the boys on making it to state,” Kopmann said. “That was a good achievement, but I wish we could’ve played better at state.”
Miller retired the first 14 batters he faced before allowing a walk. For the game, he needed 69 pitches to get through five innings. He allowed two walks while striking out six batters.
Herrick Memorial ended with eight hits and got plenty of help from Washington’s defense, which committed seven errors.
Herrick Memorial opened scoring with two runs in the bottom of the second.
The host program continued the pressure in the third inning, adding four more runs.
The team from Gladstone scored two more runs in the fourth inning.
Gladstone scored its final two innings in the bottom of the fifth, ending the game on the run rule.
Andrew Elbert started for Post 218 and went two innings, allowing five runs (three earned) on four hits and one walk. He struck out three.
Henry Zeitzmann was next and he pitched an inning, allowing two runs (one earned) on three walks and a hit batter. He struck out one.
Kaleb Hoss pitched the final 1.1 innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks.
Washington got two walks, both in the top of the fifth. Ben Loesing and Lane Mallinckrodt drew those. Loesing added a stolen base and was on third when the inning ended.
Braden Turner and Colten Downey each had two hits for Gladstone.
Griffin Schrunk and Cole Chapman doubled. Max Gagnon and Brennan Boggs singled.
Mason Mudd walked twice. Turner, Chapman, Schrunk and Miller walked. Gagnon was hit by a pitch.
Turner, John Malter and Downey stole bases.
Mudd and Schrunk each scored three times. Turner, Chapman, Downey and Boggs scored once.
Downey had three RBIs. Chapman, Schrunk and Gagnon drove in one run apiece.
With the win, Gladstone advanced to Friday’s 12:30 p.m. game against Jefferson City Post 5.