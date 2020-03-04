Crosspoint Christian School’s two-year run as Missouri Christian Schools Athletic Association Division I girls soccer champion will come to an end this spring.
But, it’s not due to anything the Lady Cougars will do on the field. Instead, school sources have stated there weren’t enough girls interested in playing this year to field a team.
Last year’s Crosspoint squad went 17-1 overall, beating Maryville (Ill.) Christian for the event championship. Five Crosspoint players were named to the all-state teams.
However, many of those players graduated. Also, head coaches Leslie and Joe Blackburn stepped down following the season.
It’s the second year in a row that Crosspoint has lost a spring sport. Last year, the school put its baseball team on hiatus.
There will be a spring sport for the school, though.
A boys volleyball team will be fielded under the direction of Andy Young, although it’s likely the team won’t play a full schedule.
State Basketball
Crosspoint competed last weekend in the MCSAA State Basketball Tournament in Joplin.
Crosspoint’s girls were seeded seventh and finished sixth. The boys were seeded seventh and ended up finishing seventh.
Hannah Knudsvig of the Lady Cougars was named to the all-state first team while Clark Kent of the boy’s team was picked on the all-state second team.
Additionally, cheerleader Mikayla Suttles was picked for the all-state cheer squad.