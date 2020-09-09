If you were planning to drive to Arnold Friday night for St. Francis Borgia Regional's football game against Fox, save that gas money.
The game will be played, however fans will not be allowed to attend.
Borgia Athletic Director Chris Arand said a discussion between school and health officials determined that would be the best course of action. Jefferson County this week was placed in a Red Alert status due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"While this may not be the best case scenario for parents or fans, the bottom line is that our kids still get to play Friday night," Arand said.
The game will be streamed on Prepcasts (https://team1sports.com/prepcasts/) and aired on the KLPW sports stream.
The football game is not the only contest which will be played behind closed doors. No fans will be allowed at Friday's boys swimming meet between Washington and Borgia at the Four Rivers Area YMCA. And, no fans will be allowed at the Forest Park Cross Country Festival, being held Saturday at McNair Park in St. Charles.