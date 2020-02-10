In winning on the road Tuesday, the St. Clair basketball Bulldogs also beat any potential inclement weather.
The Bulldogs (9-7) pushed up the start of the game in anticipation of Tuesday evening’s forecasted precipitation and came away with a win at Cuba (6-12), 68-50.
“We jumped out to a 9-0 lead early in the game and led throughout,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “We had the lead in double figures for the majority of it and did a great job playing together on offense and playing simple. We moved the ball well and did a good job making the extra pass.”
Calvin Henry led with 17 points.
Also in double figures, Zach Browne scored 13 and Dayton Turner 11.
“Dayton had a monster game for us,” Isgrig said. “He filled the stat sheet up and did a good job running the offense. He was very active on defense and that led to some fast break opportunities for us. Calvin shot the ball well from the outside and did a good job finding teammates. Zach Browne gave us a big boost off the bench.”
Chase Walters added nine points, Justin Hoffman eight, Wes Hinson five, Johnny Kindel four and Nick Dierking one.
Walters led in rebounds with seven.
Turner grabbed six rebounds and Hoffman five. Henry and Hinson both made four rebounds. Dierking rebeounded two and Browne one.
Turner dished out eight assists.
Henry and Walters made four assists apiece. Hoffman turned in two assists. Browne, Hinson and Kindel each recorded one assist.
Turner snatched six steals.
Browne stole three. Hinson and Walters both stole one.
The Bulldogs hosted Sullivan Friday for courtwarming night and next play in a makeup game against Salem Saturday at 4:30 p.m. for third place at the Owensville Tournament.