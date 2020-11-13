On paper, Thursday’s MSHSAA Class 5 volleyball semifinal between the St. Francis Borgia Regional Lady Knights and Nixa was even. The two teams had split matches at the Ozark Grand Slam Oct. 17.
However, Thursday’s match wasn’t played on paper. It was played on hardwood and Nixa dominated the rematch, 25-21, 25-15, 25-19.
“Take nothing away from Nixa,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said. “They earned everything tonight, but we just didn’t play our best. We had that eerie feeling going into that one. We wanted to prove we were better, but we didn’t show it in that first match.”
The match between two defending state champions was one of the biggest of the three-day state tournament’s first day at Cape Girardeau’s Show Me Center.
Nixa was the Class 4 state winner last year while Borgia had won in Class 3.
Both were moved up to the new Class 5 this season. Nixa’s enrollment of 1,357 put the Lady Eagles into the new class. Borgia’s success factor rating moved the Lady Knights up two classes into the top category.
Nixa advanced to Friday’s championship match, where it fell to undefeated Liberty North (24-0), 26-24, 25-20, 25-16.
In Thursday’s semifinal, Nixa took advantage of its chances, but Borgia did much to assist Nixa’s efforts with unforced errors.
Borgia hit .111 for the match (29 kills and 17 errors on 108 attacks), and had a best of .207 in the first set. The Lady Knights attacked at a .050 success rate in the second game and a .103 average in the third.
Meanwhile, Nixa hit .317 for the match.
Ella Brinkmann and Caroline Glastetter led the Borgia attack with nine kills apiece. Lily Brown was next with eight.
Kaitlyn Patke had two kills and Annie Arand added one.
Arand handed out 24 assists. Alicia Baylard ended with three while Brown and Maddie Dowil each had one.
Brinkmann and Patke served one ace apiece. Borgia had four service errors.
Arand was the digs leader with 12. Baylard had eight, Brinkmann checked in with seven, Glastetter and Dowil each had five, Brown and Patke posted three digs apiece, and Lynsey Batson and Lauren Nieder each added one dig.
Arand had a solo block. Patke had two block assists. Brown and Brinkmann had one.
Jaycee Fixsen posted 14 kills to lead Nixa. Norah Clark was next with 10.
Sydney Golden posted 38 assists.
Addison Tauai led the defense with 17 digs. Fixsen was next with 14.
Jena Medearis recorded three total blocks with one solo and two block assists.