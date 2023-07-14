Wednesday night’s thunderstorms brought needed rain for area farmers, but also unneeded headaches for area baseball leaders.
When the second scheduled game for the Ninth District Senior Legion Tournament at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field was erased by a lightning and thunder show, it forced district leaders to make some hard adjustments.
Washington Post 218 won the winners’ bracket final over Elsberry Post 226 right before the thunderstorms hit. That left four teams in the tournament going into Thursday action.
With the Zone 1 Tournament starting Monday in Washington, the decision to shorten the Ninth District Tournament was made.
Therefore, Washington Post 218, the only unbeaten team in the event and zone host, was declared the Ninth District Tournament champion.
That left Pacific Post 320, St. Peters Post 313 and Elsberry Post 226 to play for the final Ninth District spot in the Zone 1 Tournament.
Pacific earned that right, beating both St. Peters and Elsberry Thursday.
The Zone 1 Tournament also got adjusted Thursday. The event starts Monday at 5:30 p.m. with Washington Post 218 (29-1) now playing Jefferson City Post 5 (7-9).
Pacific Post 320 (17-5) will face Moberly Post 6 (21-8) in the second game at 8 p.m.
Tuesday’s action starts with the winners’ bracket final at 5:30 p.m. The two first-round losers face off at 8 p.m.
In action Wednesday, the two teams in the losers’ bracket play at 5:30 p.m. with the championship game at 8 p.m.
Should the losers’ bracket champion win the 8 p.m. game, the teams will return Thursday for a winner-take all contest.
The top two finishers advance to the Missouri State Tournament in Sedalia.
The six-team event starts Monday, July 24, and both Zone 1 teams will play in the first two games.
The Zone 1 second-place team plays the Zone 2 runner-up at 10 a.m. The Zone 1 champion plays the Zone 4 runner-up at 1 p.m.
If the Zone 1 teams win, they’ll play again that day. The 10 a.m. winner faces the Zone 4 champion at 4 p.m. The 1 p.m. game plays the Zone 2 champion at 7 p.m.
The state tournament is slated to end with the championship Wednesday, July 26. The if-needed game will be played Thursday, July 27.
