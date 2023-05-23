Nine of the 21 teams playing in the American Legion Ninth District this season will come from Franklin County.
In the league’s lineup, there are six Senior (AAA) teams, nine Junior (AA) squads and six Freshman (A) teams.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Nine of the 21 teams playing in the American Legion Ninth District this season will come from Franklin County.
In the league’s lineup, there are six Senior (AAA) teams, nine Junior (AA) squads and six Freshman (A) teams.
Franklin County programs are Washington Post 218, Union Post 297, Pacific Post 320 and Sullivan Post 18.
Of the area programs, Washington has the most teams, four, with two Freshman squads. That’s the only post fielding more than one team at an age level for league play this summer.
Washington also is fielding Senior and Junior teams.
Union Post 297 will be fielding Junior and Freshman teams.
Pacific Post 320 will have Senior and Junior teams.
Sullivan Post 18 is fielding just a Junior team this summer.
Joining Washington and Pacific at the Senior Level are Elsberry Post 226, Hannibal Post 55, St. Peters Post 313 and St. Charles Post 312. Washington is the defending district champion and finished third in the state tournament.
There are nine Junior teams in the Ninth District. Joining Washington, Union, Pacific and Sullivan are Elsberry, St. Peters, Hannibal, Wentzville Post 313 and St. Charles.
Washington is the defending district champion. Washington and Elsberry faced off for the state championship with Washington winning.
At the Freshman Level, Washington has two teams (Red and Navy) while Union is fielding one team.
The other teams are Elsberry, Hannibal and St. Charles.
Union is the defending district champion and was the state runner-up in 2022.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.