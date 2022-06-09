Not everything concerning American Legion baseball is just about playing games.
The Ninth District held its annual showcase event Sunday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, highlighting some of the league’s best talent in front of a group of college coaches.
Transylvania University, Webster University, East Central College, Maryville University, Westminster College, St. Louis Community College, Truman State University and University of Missouri-St. Louis were among those who sent scouts.
“The Showcase was great exposure for the guys in the Ninth District and completely free to every player,” Kent Getsee, event director, said. “We had 40 guys and about 30 of them were pitchers. Some guys really impressed the coaches and some will have an opportunity to do so next year. It is just the perfect format for our teams to get a jump start on the recruiting process.”