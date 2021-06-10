Organizers have called the 2021 Ninth District Showcase a success.
The event, held Sunday at Blanchette Park in St. Charles, was for unsigned seniors in the Classes of 2021, 2022 and 2023.
Washington Post 218 Senior Legion Manager Kent Getsee, one of the event’s organizers, stated there were 60 players who were seen by seven college coaches.
“The showcase was great and a very pointed advantage for all players in the Ninth District,” Getsee said.
Of the 60 players, 41 also were pitchers, and all players were put through a session for the college coaches. That included pitching, running and hitting.
Getsee said the venue could change for next year.
“The event was successful enough that Maryville University has invited us to hold it at their turf facility next year,” Getsee said.
Getsee said a number of positive contacts were made between participants and coaches.
“We had plenty of players get interest, and that includes the East Central College guys who were there,” Getsee said. “All told, it was a success.”
With the showcase, many Senior Legion sides did not schedule games over the weekend so their players would be fresh for the event.