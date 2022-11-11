This is the week to dive (and swim) into the state championships at St. Peters.
The MSHSAA Boys Swimming and Diving Championships are taking place Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the St. Peters Rec-Plex.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
This is the week to dive (and swim) into the state championships at St. Peters.
The MSHSAA Boys Swimming and Diving Championships are taking place Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the St. Peters Rec-Plex.
St. Francis Borgia has qualified nine swimmers for the Class 1 event — seniors Aidan Garlock, Will Jett, Zach Posinski and Gabe Rio; juniors Nick Haberberger and Hunter Smith; sophomores Lukas Etter and Ian Pfeiffer and freshman Lincoln Schaefer.
Washington, also in Class 1, did not qualify any swimmers for this year’s event despite turning in multiple state consideration times.
Class 2 swims its preliminary rounds Thursday, starting at noon, followed by Class 2 diving at 4:30 p.m.
The Class 2 finals start at 10 a.m. Friday.
Class 1 takes over the pool with preliminary swimming rounds Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Class 1 diving starts things Saturday at 9 a.m. The Class 1 swimming finals begin at 3 p.m. Saturday.
The top 16 performances in each race from Friday’s Class 1 prelims will swim in either the championship heat (1-8) or the consolation heat (9-16) on Saturday.
Posinski, Rio and Garlock are each contenders to be swimming on day two in individual events.
Posinski comes into the state meet seeded 10th in the 500 freestyle and 11th in the 200 individual medley.
Rio ranks 13th in the 100 freestyle and 16th in the 50 freestyle.
Garlock will have to outperform seeding to make it as he ranks 20th in the 100 butterfly and 22nd in the 100 backstroke.
The 400 freestyle relay is Borgia’s best team race. The Knights rank 17th in that event, 28th in the 200 medley relay and 29th in the 200 freestyle relay.
Friday’s first race will be the 200 medley relay, in which Borgia swims in the first heat in Lane 6.
Posinski’s 200 individual medley prelim is the third event. He will be in Lane 6 of the third heat.
Rio follows that in the fourth event, the 50 freestyle. Rio swims in Lane 2 of the second heat.
After an intermission, the 100 butterfly will be up as the sixth event of the night Friday. Garlock swims in Lane 1 during the third heat.
Rio then returns for the 100 freestyle, the meet’s seventh event. He is swimming in Lane 2 of the fourth and final heat.
Posinski follows that in Lane 6 of the fourth heat in the 500 freestyle, which is Event No. 8.
Event 9 is the 200 freestyle relay. Borgia will be in Lane 2 during the first heat.
Garlock has his second individual race in Event 10, the 100 backstroke. He will be in Lane 1 of the second heat.
The 400 freestyle relay concludes the show. Borgia is in the third heat, assigned to Lane 7.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.