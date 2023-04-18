Netting nine goals in the first half Tuesday, the Union soccer Lady ’Cats clinched at least a share of the Four Rivers Conference championship Tuesday by beating St. James, 9-0.

“The kids played well,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “They held their shape well. St. James was tough at the beginning and we couldn’t crack their defense for the first 12 minutes. Then, once we got started, the flood gates opened for us.”