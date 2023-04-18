Netting nine goals in the first half Tuesday, the Union soccer Lady ’Cats clinched at least a share of the Four Rivers Conference championship Tuesday by beating St. James, 9-0.
“The kids played well,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “They held their shape well. St. James was tough at the beginning and we couldn’t crack their defense for the first 12 minutes. Then, once we got started, the flood gates opened for us.”
While an eight-goal advantage triggers a match conclusion, a game also has to go a full half.
Union (6-1, 4-0) has won its last 77 league matches and the past 17 league titles. The Lady ’Cats go to Sullivan Tuesday to conclude league play.
St. James dropped to 0-5 overall, 0-2 in FRC play.
Playing at Union Middle School due to the Don Olszowka Invitational track and field meet taking place at Stierberger Stadium, it was a return to the program’s roots. Union played games there until the original turf went into Stierberger Stadium.
It took a little bit for the Lady ’Cats to get going. St. James held until the 12th minute when Sophia Helling scored the first of her three goals with 28:21 remaining in the half.
Addison Williford was credited with the second goal by Union after the ball went in while trying to be cleared 2:02 after the first goal.
It took just less than three minutes for Williford to pick out Helling with a cross for the third goal.
“Sophia willed a couple of them in there,” Fennessey said. “She had a real nice head ball goal from Addison. One of her goals, she kicked it off of a kid and was there when it bounced back to kick it past the keeper. That’s one of those plays where staying in and being aggressive got her that goal.”
Helling completed her hat trick, scoring with 22:01 to go in the half.
Less than a minute later, Raegan Brueggemann smashed in a long shot off of a clearance to make it 5-0.
With 13:57 to go in the half, Briseyda Ballou found the net with a long, looping shot.
It became 7-0 when Maddie McDuffie converted a rebound off the crossbar from a Katie Donovan free kick.
Jewelle Anderson joined the scoring party with a long goal with 2:02 left in the half.
Just 44 seconds later, defender Holly Pipes scored to make it 9-0, which is how the game ended at the halftime horn.
Anderson, Ballou and Donovan were credited with two assists apiece. Brueggemann, Ava Sykes and Williford each had one assist.
Sydnee Gillette was credited with one save in goal for the shutout.
“I think our kids did a nice job moving the ball from side to side,” Fennessey said. “I thought our kids did a good job incorporating the wingbacks, Ava Eagan and Briseyda Ballou, into the play. Holly Pipes helped us out a lot with the organization. Jewelle Anderson and Raegan Brueggemann are really coming into their own in the middle and figuring things out. You can see it start to pay off with deep runs down the wing with Addison Williford and she gets some great services in from the corner. I thought Josselyn Smith did a great job filling in for Mikah Williford on the left side. You can start seeing that ball movement pay off.”