Nine players were accorded honors Friday at the Ninth Annual Washington Girls Basketball Tournament.
Sophomore forward Audrey Blaine and senior forward Briana Mason were both selected to be part of the all-tournament team after leading the Francis Howell Central Lady Spartans to the program’s first championship at the event.
Other players selected included Lutheran South’s Ellie Buscher, Washington’s Elizabeth Reed, Warrenton’s Nevaeh Hill, Ursuline Academy’s Evelyn Shane, Oakville’s Sammi Simokaitis, Waynesville’s Breona Hurd and Pacific’s Lexi Clark.
Blaine, named the tournament’s most valuable player, averaged 15.7 points per game during the week along with nightly averages of 6.3 rebounds, one assist and 2.3 steals.
Mason averaged 14 points, three rebounds, 0.7 assists and 1.7 steals per night. She scored 21 points in the championship game to help Howell Central to a 44-30 win over Lutheran South.
Buscher, a junior forward for the Lady Lancers, averaged 12.3 points, 10.1 rebounds, one assist, one steal and 2.3 blocks per game. She opened the tournament with a double-double of 12 points and 15 rebounds against Pacific.
Reed, Washington’s junior guard, averaged 14.3 points per game, powering up for a 22-point performance in a 50-38 final-round victory over Warrenton for third place. In the first two rounds, Reed averaged 4.5 rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Warrenton’s Hill, a junior center, posted an average of 9.6 points with her tournament high being a 13-point night against Francis Howell Central in the semifinals. Hill also grabbed eight rebounds and one steal in that game though the Lady Warriors came up short by a score identical to the championship game, 44-30.
Shane, a freshman guard-forward hybrid for the Bears, recorded an average of 16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, two assists, 2.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game. Shane had a whopper of a game in Ursuline’s 50-45 consolation semifinal victory against Waynesville, scoring 25 points with seven steals, three rebounds, three blocks and one assist.
Simokaitis, Oakville’s junior forward, averaged 10.5 points, 12 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in the first two rounds, a 43-35 loss to Washington and a 43-29 victory over Pacific. Her stat line for the consolation final, a 38-31 loss against Ursuline, was unavailable at print deadline.
Hurd, a 6-1 junior forward committed to the University of Virginia, set new tournament scoring records with 41 points the Lady Tigers’ 62-53 win over Pacific for seventh place and 100 points total for the tournament.
Hurd scored 25 points in round one, a 74-49 loss to Howell Central, and 34 points in the second round against Ursuline.
Hurd’s performance breaks the tournament records established in 2016 by Waynesville’s Kallie Bildner of 37 points in a game and 86 points for the entire tournament.
Clark, the Lady Indians’ junior point guard, averaged 12.7 points per game. She broke out for 22 points in the trophy round against Waynesville.