Finally getting to hit the links, the St. Francis Borgia Regional golf Lady Knights defeated Notre Dame (St. Louis) Wednesday, 207-245.
Bree Nieder was the meet medalist at Quail Creek Golf Club with a nine-hole score of 50.
“We were excited to get out and finally play our first match after getting rained out on Monday,” Borgia Head Coach Michael Pelster said. “The girls played pretty well for this being their first match of the year. Everyone hit the ball well, and we’re able to manage their scores.”
Following Nieder were Natalie Alferman and Maura Struckhoff at 52, Sophie Fletcher at 53 and Chloe Wunderlich at 56.
“The greens were a little hit slower than we have been used to, and the girls struggled a little to adapt,” Pelster said. “We ended up having 17 three-putts as a team, which gives us something to work on before our tournament next week.”