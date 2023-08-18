Washington now is on the clock.
Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field is up as the next host of an American Legion Regional Tournament next August.
Washington won the bid process for Region 4 (which was the Mid-South Regional this year) for Aug. 7-11, 2024, and Aug. 6-10, 2025, as the American Legion National Executive Committee announced May 16.
Knowing they are set to accept the baton from Pelham, Alabama, members of the Washington Post 218 entourage to this year’s Mid-South Regional were looking at much more than just the action on the field.
Washington folks asked questions about how everything was operated and tried to get ideas of how to successfully host a regional. That included everything from souvenir sales to the logistics of moving the teams around.
Pelham had a full turf field. The outfield was turf as well. That came in handy as rain impacted the second day of the tournament. Thunderstorms hit and that pushed back game times. The field, located at the top of a ridge, was able to drain off the water so that the rain was not an issue.
Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field has a turf infield, but generally shrugs off water pretty well.
Dimensions at Bobby Hayes Stadium were between 300 and 310 feet down the lines and about 380 to center. The fences were a lot taller than Ronsick, however.
The field had a decent-sized press box and another building over the first base dugout, which met the requirements for the amenities.
Batting cages were indoors.
As far as the crowds go, Ronsick Field should be able to handle the numbers. I would expect the Post 218 games to draw the biggest crowds.
It was hard to tell how many fans were in Pelham as many of the fans set up lawn chairs under the metal bleachers.
Parking was not an issue, even though Pelham High School had students in the building on the third day. It’s going to be necessary for a parking area close to Ronsick to be reserved during the Fair, and that’s something which will have to happen.
I don’t believe portable stands will have to be brought in down the lines. Folks should be OK with lawn chairs beyond the dugouts.
There are other things which need to be discussed. The current press box doesn’t come close to meeting specifications, nor are the extra amenities available, such as locker rooms, or a tournament headquarters area.
And, it’s possible the Legion folks could ask for additional upgrades.
If, I say, hit the Powerball jackpot and could fund improvements at Ronsick, here’s what I would do:
• See what could be done to level out the old Circle Drive and push the fences back. The outfield fences would be raised as well.
• Get a scoreboard capable of displaying a line score, perhaps with a pitch count spot for both teams. The biggest problem would be finding a place to fit it.
• Improve the press box/concession/restroom building. Create a full second level and make the area to the right of the current press box into a bigger press box. Air conditioning would be a must. It also needs to have good sight lines.
• hile not tied to economics, find a way to get every ballplayer in the Post 218 recruitment area, who is age eligible, to try out for next year’s team. The host has to be able to be competitive. The last two regionals I’ve been to, Pelham this year and Hastings, Nebraska, in 2021, the host squads were good enough.
You don’t want the host to be two-and-done so that the home folks are working games with no local impact. The longer the local team plays, the bigger the crowds will be. Build the team and they will come.
Unfortunately, all of these things likely aren’t feasible, but one can dream, right?
I’m not saying we need to air condition the restrooms (as they do in Pelham), but that left an impression as well.
I have no doubt that our community will bring out its best to put on an outstanding tournament, no matter what might be happing across the valley to the west at the same time.
Some of the area’s brightest minds are already working behind the scenes to make the 2024 regional one to remember.
