Newburg’s pack of Lady Wolves controls its own destiny in the Linn Girls Basketball Tournament this week.
St. Clair (1-6) fell to 0-2 in the four-team round robin style tournament Wednesday with a 64-31 loss to Newburg (8-1).
Vada Moore and Emma Thompson both scored eight points for the Lady Bulldogs.
Thompson grabbed 15 rebounds and made one assist and one steal.
Vada Moore posted seven assists, four rebounds and one steal.
Ava Brand notched six points with five rebounds, one steal and one block.
Grace Moore finished with five points, four rebounds and one steal.
Phoebe Arnold posted four points, three rebounds, one steal and one block.
Sicily Humphrey made three rebounds.
McKenna Conway and Bella Shelden each grabbed one rebound.
Newburg also defeated South Callaway (3-3) Tuesday, 56-47, giving the Lady Wolves a 2-0 mark going into its final matchup.
Saturday, Newburg plays Linn in the game that will determine the tournament champion.
St. Clair wraps up its final game of the tournament Friday against South Callaway at 7:30 p.m.