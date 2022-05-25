On a night celebrating the new and upgraded Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, Eureka Post 177 stole the thunder.
Eureka shut out the Washington Post 218 Freshman Legion team, 7-0, in the first game on the updated field.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held prior to the game with Washington City Councilman Jeff Patke, Washington Post 218 Senior Legion Manager Kent Getsee, Washington Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker and Washington Parks and Recreation Operations Manager Chad Owens featured in pregame ceremonies.
Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field’s upgrade to a turf infield with new bullpens and grass in the shallow outfield recently was completed.
Eureka rolled to the win in the opening Legion game, however.
Post 177, which reached the state tournament last year from the 10th District, scored three runs in the bottom of the second and added two more in the third. Eureka scored its final two runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Eureka outhit Washington in the game, 8-3. Post 218 made two errors.
For Post 218, Charles Gildehaus got the start and went four innings, taking the loss. He allowed five runs (one earned) on five hits and one walk. Gildehaus struck out two.
Henry Zeitzmann threw the final two innings, allowing two runs on three hits, one walk and a hit batter. He also struck out two.
Eureka’s Ralph Gianino went the distance, allowing three hits and striking out six in the shutout.
Braxtyn Frankenberg had the biggest hit for Post 218, a double.
Andrew Elbert and Henry Vedder singled.
Elbert also stole a base.
For Eureka, Ryan Rose had two hits. Burke Miller doubled while Michael Siebels, Jack Wood, Landon Griffin, Max Lange and Gianino singled.
Siebels drew both of the Eureka walks.
Rose stole two bases. Siebels and Miller each had one steal.
Miller scored two runs. Rose, Wood, Griffin and Lange each scored once.
Rose and Lange had two RBIs apiece. Miller, Wood and Gianino each drove in one run.