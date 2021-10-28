So much for the plans.
The state softball semifinals, scheduled to begin Thursday in Springfield, were rained out for the first day of three planned days of play.
The new schedule condenses the weekend’s events into two days, Friday and Saturday, and incorporates two additional sites at Parkview High School and Springfield Central.
Killian Sports Complex will still serve as the site for the championship game of all five classes, according to the revised schedule.
The new schedule placed the Class 4 semifinal between Washington (30-5) and Platte County (20-9) Friday at 12:15 p.m. at Parkview.
The other class 4 semifinal is being held between Incarnate Word Academy and Rolla at Springfield Central at the same time.
The Class 4 championship match takes place Friday at 6:30 p.m.
The Class 4 third-place game will now take place Friday at 4:45 p.m. at Springfield Central.
Class 3 games have all been moved to Saturday. Plans are to have all Saturday games at Killian Sports Complex with Parkview and Springfield Central reserved for alternate sites.
Sullivan (26-9) plays Saturday at 10 a.m. against Blair Oaks (30-4) in a Class 3 semifinal game at either Killian Field No. 5 or Springfield Central.
The other Class 3 semifinal between Perryville and Chilicothe takes place at that same time at either Killian Field No. 1 or Parkview.
The Class 3 championship is scheduled for 4 p.m. at the Killian Stadium.
The Class 3 third-place game is now set for 2:30 p.m. at either Killian No. 1 or Parkview.