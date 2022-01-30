New Haven’s boys basketball team will play for the Hermann Tournament consolation title Saturday.
The Shamrocks (9-9) knocked off Wright City (3-13) Thursday in the consolation semifinals, 41-26.
“Nice to get back in the win column,” New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick said. “I thought we did a pretty good job guarding them. We were able to turn them over.”
That puts New Haven into Saturday’s 4 p.m. consolation game against St. Clair.
In Thursday’s game, New Haven led after one quarter, 12-8, and was up at the half, 23-10. The Shamrocks held a 30-17 advantage through three quarters.
Sam Scheer paced the scoring attack with 23 points. He hit four of New Haven’s five three-point baskets.
Mitchell Meyer was next with 11 points. He went 4-6 from the free-throw line.
“Offensively, we moved the ball well,” Peirick said. “We tried to force too many passes, but we got a bunch of open looks. Sam shot it really well from three and it was nice to see Mitchell get into some seams and hit some jumpers in the lane. We need to keep getting that from him.”
Andrew Rethemeyer netted four points while Adam Homeyer added two and Charlie Roth scored one point.
Logan Williams contributed defensively.
New Haven went 6-13 from the free-throw line.
Hayden Beck was Wright City’s leading scorer with seven points.
Carle’on Jones netted six points while Ricardo Uribe added five.
Trey Brakensiek scored four points, Timothy Sheff had three and Denzel Dowdy scored one point.