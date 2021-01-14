Four points was just enough.
That’s what the New Haven Lady Shamrocks managed Monday in overtime to edge Russellville in the opening round of the South Callaway Tournament, 30-29.
“I thought defensively, it probably was the best game we played, but our offense was pretty much nonexistent until the fourth quarter,” New Haven Head Coach Doug Peirick said. “Some of our girls aren’t looking to score when they have open looks. We have to have multiple people score to be a good team, and we need girls to step up and do that. It’s a win, and we’ll take it, but it wasn’t pretty at all.”
The fourth-seeded Lady Shamrocks (5-4) now will face top-seeded South Callaway in the event semifinals Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
New Haven had a slow start Monday. The Lady Shamrocks scored two points in the first quarter and trailed 12-5 at the half.
New Haven picked up the pace in the second half. The Lady Shamrocks scored seven points in the third quarter and tied the game at the close of regulation, 26-26.
In overtime, Mackenzie Wilson hit a three-point basket and Jessica Underwood added a free throw for the win.
Wilson was New Haven’s leading scorer with 14 points.
Peyton Sumpter netted eight points with a pair of three-point baskets in the fourth quarter.
Hannah Rethemeyer scored five points while Underwood added three.