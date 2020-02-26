New Haven’s Lady Shamrocks made the most of their Class 2 District 8 opener Monday night in New Bloomfield.
New Haven (11-13), the second seed, defeated the host squad, 47-38, to advance to Wednesday night’s semifinal round.
New Haven will play third-seeded Harrisburg (9-15), a double-overtime winner over Belle Monday, 55-50.
The winner of that game faces either top-seeded Eugene or No. 4 Russellville Friday at 6 p.m. for the title.
In Monday’s game, New Haven led 8-5 after one quarter, but trailed at the half, 18-17. New Haven retook the lead in the third quarter and led, 32-21, going to the fourth quarter.
“We played three good quarters of basketball last night,” said New Haven Head Coach Doug Peirick. “They tried to press us and we handled that pretty well. We were patient in our offense and got really good looks at the basket and were able to put the ball in the basket.”
Mackenzie Wilson led the offense with 19 points. She was 6-7 from the free-throw line and hit one three-point basket.
McKenzie Overschmidt scored 13 points while going 3-4 from the free-throw line and adding two three-point shots.
Brenna Langenberg had nine points with five coming from the free-throw line.
Hannah Rethemeyer scored four points and Ellie Westermeyer added two.
New Haven went 16-19 from the free-throw line.
“Our guard play was good in that we handled the pressure and made shots,” Peirick said. “Mackenzie Wilson, McKenzie Overschimdt, and Brenna Langenberg did an excellent job of handling the ball and making free throws when getting to the line.
“Hannah Rethemeyer did a really good job of rebounding and being strong with the ball under the basket.”