Friday proved to be twice as nice for the New Haven basketball Lady Shamrocks.
Not only did New Haven defeat rival Hermann, but it also brought home the consolation hardware from the Hermann Tournament.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Friday proved to be twice as nice for the New Haven basketball Lady Shamrocks.
Not only did New Haven defeat rival Hermann, but it also brought home the consolation hardware from the Hermann Tournament.
“I thought our girls played with a great sense of urgency on both ends of the floor,” New Haven Head Coach Austin Peirick said. “Defensively, we were able to keep Hermann from penetrating deep into the lane, and we did a good job pressuring the ball. When they did get a foot in the lane, we did a good job of closing our gaps, and forcing kick outs. They were able to hit a few threes on us after hard drives and kicks, but overall, I thought the girls did a good job completing their assignments.”
New Haven improved to 10-8 while Hermann dropped to 11-8.
The Lady Shamrocks opened with an 11-8 lead through eight minutes and increased the advantage to 26-15 at the half. New Haven led after three quarters, 37-26.
Brenna Langenberg led New Haven with 28 points, including one three-point basket. She went 5-8 from the free-throw line as New Haven went 8-15 as a team.
Alayna Lagemann scored eight points and helped to open things up for Langenberg.
“Offensively, Brenna had another high scoring game, but this one looked a little different due to our usage of Alayna in the post,” Peirick said. “Alayna made her presence felt by repeatedly getting seals and post touches which opened up cutting and passing lanes.”
Aubri Meyer was next, scoring seven points. She also hit a three-point basket.
Tressa Carver contributed four points and Jessica Underwood ended with three.
“I was encouraged to see our group exploring new ways to operate on offense,” Peirick said. “We have to continue to be able compete each night, and we have to have multiple threats to do so.”
Ava Hughes led Hermann with 17 points while hitting a three-point shot and going 4-6 from the free-throw line.
Karigan Lane and Macy Bader scored eight points apiece.
Quin Winkelmann contributed six points while Kennedie Witthaus added four.
Hermann hit six three-point shots with Lane and Winkelmann ending with two apiece. The Lady Bearcats went 7-12 from the free-throw line.
The teams will have a Feb. 13 rematch in Hermann for the Four Rivers Conference contest.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.