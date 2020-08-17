New Haven Head Coach Jaime Hoener knows how many players her program will have this fall.
She just doesn’t know what levels they will be playing just yet.
Hoener reported 27 players showed up Monday morning for the first day of fall sports practices. The team had six seniors, six juniors, six sophomores and nine freshmen report on the opening day.
“We will have tryouts the first couple of days to help us confirm teams, but we will not be cutting anyone,” Hoener said. “We might move some kids around, but everyone will stay in the program.”
Hoener said there were adjustments due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the athletes were happy to be able to get the opportunity to play.
“Coaches are wearing masks nonstop,” Hoener said. “Players are wearing masks when they are not physically exerting themselves. We are cleaning the volleyballs. Everyone must have their own water bottle. We are not letting them share towels.”
This is the first action since winter sports were stopped during the basketball playoffs and spring sports were halted following games of March 14.
New Haven received gym upgrades during the summer, but things still got warm during practice.
“I thought the first practice flew by,” Hoener said. “We started early this (Monday) morning and were finished by noon. The last hour or so got a little uncomfortable, but our kids didn’t complain one bit.”
New Haven ‘s softball and cross country programs also started fall practices this past Monday.