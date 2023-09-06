Isabella Groner served 30 points, including eight aces, Thursday as the New Haven volleyball Lady Shamrocks swept Belle on the road, 25-7, 25-6, 25-7.
“Isabella had a phenomenal night behind the service line,” New Haven Head Coach Jaime Hoener said. “She had a lot of movement on the ball last night and Belle had a hard time receiving her serve.”
For the match, New Haven served 12 aces with Aubri Meyer serving two and Katie Holtmeyer and Avery Strubberg each adding one.
When the Lady Shamrocks weren’t acing Belle, Hoener said the opponent had some success.
“Belle played hard and got lots of touches on our attacks,” Hoener said. “I was happy that our hitters didn’t get frustrated. They still found ways to get kills.”
Strubberg was the top attacker with six kills. Groner and Meyer each had four kills. Alayna Lagemann was next with three and Liz Luecke posted one.
Luecke registered 10 assists while Groner added seven.
Lagemann and Meyer had three solo blocks apiece. Luecke was credited with a block assist.
Megan Hoerstkamp led the defense with seven digs. Strubberg and Holtmeyer each logged three, Groner had two and Lagemann added one.
New Haven played at Fatima Friday after the Weekend Missourian was published.
Next up for the Lady Shamrocks is a home match Tuesday against St. Francis Borgia.
