It’s been a busy few days for the New Haven volleyball Lady Shamrocks.
New Haven played in the 62-team Dig for Life Tournament in Cape Girardeau Friday and Saturday and returned to regular action against Eugene Monday.
New Haven (6-3-3) hosts its annual round robin Saturday. Belle, Bowling Green and Mexico are the other teams in the event.
In Friday’s pool action, New Haven:
• Split with Hillsboro, 15-25, 25-22.
• Lost to Oran, 25-16, 25-18.
In Saturday matches, New Haven:
• Split with Bunker Saturday in pool play, 25-14, 21-25.
• Split with Southland in a challenge match, 21-25, 25-18.
In Black Pool Gold Bracket play, New Haven topped Oak Ridge, 25-18, 30-28.
In the second round, the Lady Shamrocks lost to Seckman, 25-17, 25-13.
In action Monday, Eugene defeated New Haven 9-25, 25-14, 25-11, 25-16.
