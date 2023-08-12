New Haven High School volleyball Head Coach Jaime Hoener reported 20 athletes came out for the volleyball program Monday.
Updated: August 13, 2023 @ 12:23 am
New Haven High School volleyball Head Coach Jaime Hoener reported 20 athletes came out for the volleyball program Monday.
“I was very pleased with how everything went yesterday and today,” Hoener said after Tuesday’s practice.
All 20 will be retained within the program.
The Lady Shamrocks return six regular players from last year’s team. They are Aubri Meyer, Liz Luecke, Avery Strubberg, Sam Mendenhall, Isabella Groner and Alayna Lagemann.
Meyer was a Four Rivers Conference first-team pick last season at middle hitter.
Meyer, Lagemann (middle hitter), Strubberg (outside hitter), Luecke (setter-hitter) and Groner (libero) were all-district selections.
The Lady Shamrocks aren’t planning any scrimmages and aren’t scheduled to go to a jamboree.
