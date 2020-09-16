After opening with a pair of wins, the New Haven volleyball Lady Shamrocks suffered two setbacks this week.
New Haven (2-2) fell on the road Tuesday at Blair Oaks in three games, 25-7, 25-14, 25-12.
Returning home, the Lady Shamrocks were defeated by Montgomery County in four games, 25-15, 25-19, 24-26, 25-14.
Blair Oaks
New Haven knew Tuesday’s game in Wardsville would be tough.
Blair Oaks went 30-5 last season and already is 3-0 this season.
“They were pretty good and much bigger than us,” New Haven Head Coach Jaime Hoener said. “We did some nice things at some points in the second and third sets, but couldn’t string together enough solid plays to go on a big run against them.”
Natalie Covington was the kills leader with four. Ellie Westermeyer had three kills. Lexi Feldman and Maria Sheible each had two kills and Lucy Hoener added one.
Defensively, Peyton Sumpter led the way with 17 digs. Hoener was next with seven. Sheible and Westermeyer each had six. Covington checked in with four and Sheny Delgado added one dig.
Westermeyer posted six assists, Covington had five and Feldman contributed one.
Feldman and Westermeyer combined for a block. Hoener served the lone ace.
Jaime Hoener feels playing a team like Blair Oaks should help toughen up the Lady Shamrocks.
“It’s good for us to play that kind of competition,” she said. “It will only make us better in the future although it sure doesn’t feel that good at the time.”
Montgomery County
While New Haven’s home match Thursday went four games, Jaime Hoener said there wasn’t much positive.
“Our game wasn’t pretty to watch at all,” Jaime Hoener said. “It was very sloppy and very slow on our part. We missed 13 serves. You’re not going to win games with that many unforced errors. We had more serving errors than hitting errors, which baffles me.”
There were some positives.
Covington had eight of the team’s 15 kills.
“Natalie Covington had a good night at the net, but we will need to get more production out of others if we expect to win some games,” Hoener said.
Feldman, Hannah Rethemeyer and Westermeyer each had two kills. Sheible added one kill.
Defensively, Sheible picked up 19 digs. Sumpter had nine, Lucy Hoener and Rethemeyer each had six. Westermeyer contributed five. Covington posted three digs. Payton Burkhardt and Feldman each had one.
Westermeyer had eight assists. Covington recorded four and Hoener added three.
Feldman had two blocks. Rethemeyer and Westermeyer each recorded one.
Rethemeyer served four aces, Covington ended with three and Hoener and Westermeyer added one ace apiece.
Serve receive proved to be a trouble area.
“Montgomery had some good servers, but our passers sure didn’t help themselves at all,” Coach Hoener said. “It was a pretty frustrating evening. I don’t mind losing as long as we’re learning lessons and improving along the way.”