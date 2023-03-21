With 48 team members, including two returning all-state performers, the New Haven track Shamrocks are eager to start the 2023 season.
John Tucker, entering his 26th season in charge of the New Haven track program, has 32 girls and 16 boys out for the team.
That number includes Katie Holtmeyer and Aubri Meyer. Holtmeyer, a sophomore, finished fifth in the Class 2 discus while Meyer, a junior, was eighth in the Class 2 shot put.
“Overall, our team will be very similar to last year with strong numbers in the throws and lighter numbers in the jumps and running events,” Tucker said. “Our goal is to advance as many individuals and relays to state as we can.”
Tucker said most of last year’s underclassmen are back, but said there are fewer freshmen.
“Our freshmen turnout was a little lighter than in years past but they show some potential,” Tucker said.
New Haven is looking forward to using its track facility often this season.
The team hosts a quad April 27. The Four Rivers Conference Meet will take place there May 1. A middle school quad will take place May 2.
There’s a chance for additional meets.
“At this point we do not know if we will be hosting district or not like we have in past years,” Tucker said.
Tucker has a talented group of assistants with Molly Witthaus (distance), Wendy Scheer (vertical jumps), Emma Engelbrecht (horizontal jumps) and Josh Hoener (throwing) helping.
Engelbrecht was a multiple-time state medalist during her high school days. Hoener is the district superintendent.