Throwing events have been New Haven’s strength all season long.
And, it was in the throwing events where New Haven advanced the most athletes Saturday at the Class 2 District 2 meet in New Haven.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Throwing events have been New Haven’s strength all season long.
And, it was in the throwing events where New Haven advanced the most athletes Saturday at the Class 2 District 2 meet in New Haven.
Overall, the team qualified seven entries for this Saturday’s Class 2 Section 1 meet, which also will be in New Haven.
“Overall, we advanced in the events that we should have,” New Haven Head Coach John Tucker said. “We had several PRs, which is exactly what I want at this point of the season.”
In the girls meet, juniors Aubri Meyer and Mekela Waters earned the top two spots in the shot put. Meyer won with a best throw of 11.49 meters while Waters was second at 10.54 meters. None of the other competitors surpassed nine meters.
Sophomore Katherine Holtmeyer won the discus title at 35.42 meters. Waters also advanced, finishing third with a best throw of 32.85 meters.
On the boys side, the Shamrocks qualified one athlete in two events for the sectional meet.
Junior Jack Feldmann was second in the javelin, landing at 38.63 meters.
The winner, Louisiana’s Jase Luck, recorded a distance of 42.24 meters.
Feldmann advanced with a fourth-place finish in the shot put, throwing 11.39 meters, edging out Jorgan Krueger of Elsberry for the fourth spot.
Junior Sydney Grubb was the lone New Haven running entry to advance. She posted a time of 6:05.55 to finish third in the girls 1,600-meter run.
“We also had a surprise in the 1,600,” Tucker said. “Sydney Grubb improved by 14 seconds to finish third and advance to sectional.”
New Haven’s pair of girls javelin juniors, Liz Luecke and Meyer, just missed advancing, placing fifth and sixth, respectively. Luecke threw a best distance of 29.68 meters while Meyer ended at 29.45 meters.
New Haven’s girls 400-meter relay team finished fifth, missing out on a qualifying spot by 0.34 of a second.
The girls 800-meter relay team ran to fifth in 1:55.34, missing the transfer spot by 1.86 seconds.
Sophomore Brookelyn Vogelsang landed at 9.94 meters in the girls triple jump to finish fifth.
Senior Rebecca Joseph was seventh and senior Ava Oelrichs place eighth in the girls pole vault. Both cleared 2 meters.
Grubb was eighth in the girls 800-meter run with a time of 2:50.11.
Junior Kyra Manutel was eighth in the girls 100-meter hurdles with a time of 22.29.
New Haven had three other boys score points.
Freshman Lewis Wray finished sixth in the triple jump at 11.76 meters.
Senior Blake McClure was eighth in the pole vault, clearing 2.15 meters.
Sophomore Ty Jones was eighth in the javelin, getting a distance of 30.35 meters.
In the team standings, New Haven’s girls placed fourth with 63 points. Lutheran North won the team title with 99 points while Louisiana (91) and Steelville (66) also finished in front of New Haven.
A total of 16 schools scored points.
Louisiana won the boys title with 122 points. Steelville (106) and O’Fallon Christian (94) were next.
The New Haven boys scored 18 points to finish 13th among 15 schools which scored.
“The day went very well and overall the meet ran very smoothly,” Tucker said. “We received nothing but compliments from the other schools on how well the meet went, which is a testament to the effort of all our workers, adults and students, who give up their time to put on a great meet.”
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.