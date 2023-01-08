New Haven’s girls basketball team climbed over the .500 mark Thursday, defeating Cuba at home, 40-29.
“We have been playing and practicing with a new sense of urgency since the start of Christmas break,” New Haven Head Coach Austin Peirick said.
New Haven (5-4) built up a 15-5 lead over Cuba (6-6) through one quarter and made it 25-14 at the half.
The Lady Shamrocks led, 30-22, through three quarters.
“Jumping out to an early lead, and building that lead through the first half was important because of our tendency to experience dry spells on the offensive end. Our girls were able to convert turnovers into easy buckets on the offensive end, but we struggled to get high quality looks in the third quarter.
“I thought that Brenna (Langenberg) distributed the ball really well in the first half, which put our post in great scoring positions,” Peirick said. “Overall, we have spent a lot of time talking and working on needing all five girls on the floor becoming offensive threats, and our girls have responded in a positive way.”
New Haven is in the Union Tournament next week. The Lady Shamrocks are seeded fifth and play Sullivan Monday at 7 p.m.
“We still have a long way to go, but we are definitely showing signs of growth and improvement,” Peirick said.
