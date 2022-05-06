Don’t be surprised if you see a lot of traffic in New Haven Saturday.
The Shamrocks will be hosting the Class 2 District 2 track and field meet.
The first round of field events starts at 9:30 a.m. Those are boys shot put, girls triple jump, girls pole vault, girls javelin and boys long jump.
The second round of field events starts at 11:30 a.m. Those events are boys javelin, girls discus, boys triple jump and girls long jump.
The 1:30 p.m. field events are boys discus, girls shot put, boys pole vault, girls high jump and boys long jump.
Track events start with preliminary heats for the boys 110 hurdles, girls 100 hurdles, boys 100 dash and girls 100 dash.
Finals in the 3,200 relays for boys and girls will run at 10:55 a.m. and 11:10 a.m., followed by the 200 dash prelims.
The boys 110 hurdles finals run at 12:15 p.m. and the rest of the meet will consist of final events.
The last race, the girls 1,600-meter relay, is slated to start at 3:45 p.m.
Schools coming to join New Haven are Bishop DuBourg, Bourbon, Brentwood, O’Fallon Christian, Duchesne, Elsberry, Louisiana, Lutheran North, McKinley Classical Leadership, Steelville, Sumner, Valley Park and Whitfield.
The top four finishers in each event will advance to the Class 2 Section 1 meet at Lutheran South Saturday, May 14. There, the District 2 qualifiers will compete against the District 1 qualifiers. The Class 1 Section 1 meet will take place concurrently.
The top four finishers from that meet will move to the MSHSAA Championships May 20-21 at Adkins Stadium on the campus of Jefferson City High School. Class 2 will run its meet with Class 1.