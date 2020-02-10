Playing a home doubleheader Tuesday, the New Haven basketball teams swept visiting Chamois.
The New Haven girls (10-7) won 52-40.
The New Haven boys (13-6) won 58-33.
Girls
New Haven Head Coach Doug Peirick said his team was able to put together a second strong performance in a row.
“It was really good to see the girls come out and build on the previous night’s win against Pacific,” Peirick said. “We haven’t been able to put back-to-back wins very often this season, so that was really good for them.”
New Haven jumped out to a 14-4 lead after one quarter. The Lady Shamrocks were up 27-18 at the half and 43-23 through three quarters.
“We jumped on them early and never really looked back,” Peirick said. “We were up by 21 in the third quarter, which gave us a chance to play some players more minutes than they usually do.”
Mackenzie Wilson was New Haven’s leading scorer with 19 points. She knocked down three of the team’s six three-point baskets and went 4-4 from the free-throw line. New Haven was 8-11 from the stripe for the game.
McKenzie Overschmidt was next with 15 points, including two three-point baskets.
Ellie Westermeyer scored six points. Hannah Rethemeyer was next with four points.
Peyton Sumpter and Madison Langenberg added three points apiece. Brenna Langenberg scored two points.
“Hopefully, we can continue to build on this going into the final stretch of the regular season,” Peirick said.
Boys
The boys completed the sweep, 58-33.
New Haven led Chamois after one quarter, 13-10. The Shamrocks shut out Chamois in the second quarter to lead 24-10 at the half. New Haven was up 36-21 through three quarters.
“Our guys played hard,” New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick said. “They are hard to play against, they are hard-nosed and disciplined and very methodical on offense.
“Defensively we were solid,” Peirick said. They had guys make some tough shots against us and I don’t think we really gave them anything easy after the first quarter.”
John Liggett was New Haven’s top scorer with 14 points. He also had seven assists, five steals and three rebounds.
Luke Gerlemann scored 12 points with three rebounds, a blocked shot and a steal.
Jay Eichelberger scored 11 points with two steals and a rebound.
Zach Groner scored six points with two rebounds.
Logan Williams ended with five points.
Owen Borcherding scored four points with three rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Dominic Lewis netted three points with three rebounds.
Sam Scheer had two points and three rebounds.
New Haven hit five three-point baskets and went 7-8 from the free-throw line.
“Offensively we were a little impatient and tried to force too many things early in the game,” Peirick said. “Their help defense was solid and we tried to score against help instead of moving the ball to the next guy.”
Peirick felt his team did a better job offensively in the second half.
“In the second half, I think we were better about taking what they gave us,” Peirick said. “We were also able to turn them over in the second half and get out in transition several times. We did a nice job on the boards as well, which limited their opportunities.”