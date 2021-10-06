New Haven’s boys and girls cross country teams both finished second Wednesday at the St. James Invitational.
The New Haven girls scored 34 points to finish behind Steelville (24) and in front of Vienna (74).
New Haven’s boys ended with 64 points. Steelville won at 22 points, and Crocker (74), Bourbon (99) and Salem (106) rounded out the team standings.
“It was a pretty hot afternoon, and with us running at Gans Creek on Saturday, our times were a bit slower than they had been,” New Haven Head Coach John Tucker said. “But overall I was pleased with how we are progressing. My concern now is consistency. We seem to run well one meet and then are flat the next. I feel this is mainly because of the lack of summer running that happened this year. I am also optimistic that we can correct this over the next few weeks as we get closer to the district meet.”
In the girls race, Gracie Steele led the Lady Shamrocks with a seventh-place finish in 23:59.5.
Janelle Cronin was the 10th-place finisher in 24:23.5.
Emily Delgado and Sydney Grubb placed 12th and 13th, respectively. Delgado crossed the line in 24:33.1, and Grubb ended in 24:35.1.
Rounding out New Haven’s team were Chloe Grater (17th in 26:53.1), Haleigh Nieman (18th in 27:05.3) and Lexi Yochim (20th in 27:20.1).
In the boys race, Logan Williams was the top New Haven finisher, placing sixth in 18:45.5.
Andrew Rethemeyer and Hunter Tallent were 12th and 13th, respectively. Rethemeyer finished in 19:35.1, and Tallent ran a time of 19:37.1.
Charlie Roth ended 23rd in 20:57.9. Jose Romo-Vazquez crossed the line in 21:08.3.
Other New Haven runners were David Otten (28th in 21:27.7), Ryan Steinbeck (33rd in 22:05.7), Ethan Bickmeyer (35th in 22:14.8), Ryan Westermeyer (44th in 24:47.2), Lucas Peraino (51st in 27:05.3), Reid Lueckenhoff (53rd in 27:18.6) and Jacob Gerdes (55th in 27:53.8).