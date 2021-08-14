Three fall sports teams opened practice Monday in New Haven.
The Four Rivers Conference school offers volleyball and softball for girls and cross country for boys and girls.
New Haven’s volleyball Lady Shamrocks finished fourth in last year’s MSHSAA Class 1 State Tournament, going 11-15-3. Jaime Hoener returns as the team’s head coach this fall.
Hoener reported six seniors, five juniors, eight sophomores and 10 freshmen came out for the team. She expects to keep all 29 within the program.
Hoener said the athletes reported in good shape, and that’s helped to make for an easier transition.
Hoener said it was a quick first practice.
“It was not terribly hot, and the girls seemed excited to be back in the gym,” Hoener said.
Softball Head Coach Doug Peirick said 12 players came out for his team on the opening day.
“Practice went about normal,” Peirick said. “All of the new kids were a little timid and unsure of themselves, and the returning players were eager to get started.”
New Haven went 7-12 last season.
Peirick said all 12 will make the team.
New Haven returns Ryan Stutzman and Mackenzie Wilson, and both ends of the battery made the all-conference team last fall.