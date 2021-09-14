Getting one last warmup before heading to the St. Francis Dig for Life Challenge in Cape Girardeau, the New Haven Lady Shamrocks swept Montgomery County Thursday, 25-16, 25-19, 25-13.
“Last night was a much better night than last week,” New Haven Head Coach Jaime Hoener said. “We had a few kids who were very successful at the serving line, which allowed us to play very relaxed. We are still working on setter-hitter connections, but it’s still early in the season, and some things just take time.”
Natalie Covington and Liz Luecke each had four kills to pace the New Haven offense. Lucy Hoener and Aubri Meyer recorded three kills apiece, and Lexi Feldmann had one.
Peyton Sumpter picked up 25 digs. Hoener had 15, and Luecke was next at 12. Covington and Feldmann had three digs apiece. Tressa Carver and Meyer each had two digs.
New Haven kept Montgomery County from getting the offense started by serving 17 aces in the match. Covington served nine aces. Meyer was next with four. Sumpter posted three aces, and Emma Brez added one.
Covington handed out six assists. Hoener posted five, Meyer had two, and Carver added one.
In the blocks department, Feldmann had two solo stoops. Meyer ended with one solo block. Luecke had a block assist.
In Cape Girardeau, New Haven has been assigned to Pool I in the Black Division along with Fredericktown, Risco and Twin Rivers.