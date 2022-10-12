Nonconference action is done for the New Haven volleyball Lady Shamrocks.
New Haven (14-8-5) swept Linn (13-9) Monday at home, 25-15, 25-11, 25-12.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Nonconference action is done for the New Haven volleyball Lady Shamrocks.
New Haven (14-8-5) swept Linn (13-9) Monday at home, 25-15, 25-11, 25-12.
“We won at all three levels last night in straight sets, so it was a good night,” New Haven Head Coach Jaime Hoener said. “I thought we played better than we did last week, so we are hopefully trending in the right direction.
Hoener saw positives.
“Our setter-middle hitter connection was better and we have been working pretty hard on that so that was nice to see progress,” Hoener said.
Aubri Meyer knocked down 19 kills to lead the offense. Alayna Lagemann was next with seven while Avery Strubberg posted five. Sam Mendenhall added two kills while Tressa Carver and Liz Luecke each had one.
Isabella Groner was the digs leader with three. Meyer and Strubberg each had two. Carver and Luecke chipped in with one dig apiece.
Carver handed out 28 assists. Luecke had two.
Lagemann recorded two blocks. Carver and Mendenhall each had one.
Lagemann served four aces. Carver and Strubberg each ended with two.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.