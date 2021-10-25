There will be at least one more trip to Otterville for the New Haven volleyball Lady Shamrocks.
New Haven, seeded second in the Class 1 District 13 Tournament, swept Bunceton/Prairie Grove, 25-12, 25-8, 25-8.
New Haven will return Saturday for a 1 p.m. match against either No. 3 Smithton or sixth-ranked Chamois, who play Friday evening.
On the other side of the bracket, top-seeded Eugene plays No. 4 Otterville Saturday in the other semifinal. Otterville won a five-set match over Columbia Independent Thursday, 25-19, 21-25, 25-27, 25-19, 15-12.
The title match is set for Monday at 6 p.m.
New Haven served 16 aces in the match with Lexi Feldmann leading the way with six. Lucy Hoener had four. Aubri Meyer served a pair of aces, and Natalie Covington and Peyton Sumpter each had one ace.
“Lucy and Lexi served the ball very well,” New Haven Head Coach Jaime Hoener said. “Aubri dominated at the net.”
Meyer paced the attack with 12 kills. Lucy Hoener and Covington each posted six kills. Liz Luecke and Feldmann had four kills apiece. Tressa Carver, Sumpter and Alayna Lagemann added one kill each.
Sumpter was the defensive leader with 12 digs. Luecke was next with eight, and Covington picked up six. Lucy Hoener had five digs, Feldmann recorded four, Miranda Yarbrough and Meyer each had two digs, and Emma Brez and Carver added one dig apiece.
Covington handed out 16 assists, and Lucy Hoener had 11. Carver posted four, and Luecke and Meyer each added one.
Feldmann recorded New Haven’s lone block.