For the second consecutive night, the New Haven volleyball Lady Shamrocks swept an opponent.
Hitting the road Tuesday, New Haven won at Cuba, 25-18, 25-9, 25-11.
“Things were better last night,” New Haven Head Coach Jaime Hoener said. “Our serving and passing game was a lot stronger than the night before.”
Hoener noted several players stepped up.
Avery Strubberg and Isabella Groner did a nice job on serve receive and defense,” Hoener said. “Tressa Carver and Aubri Meyer both served tough and either got aces or forced Cuba to give us free balls. It was a step in the right direction.”
New Haven (2-0) looked to keep its perfect record intact Thursday (after the deadline for the Weekend Missourian, hosting Belle. That match will be documented in a later edition.
Against the Lady Wildcats, eight different players posted kills. Aubri Meyer led the way with five. Liz Luecke and Sam Mendenhall each had four kills while Alayna Lagemann ended with three. Avery Strubberg posted two kills. Tressa Carver, Isabella Groner and Mekela Waters each had one kill.
Defensively, Groner led the way with seven digs. Strubberg was next with five. Luecke logged three while Lagemann and Meyer each had two. Kelsey Brumels and Carver had one dig apiece.
Carver handed out 11 assists. Luecke was next with eight.
Lagemann had three solo blocks. Carver and Luecke each had two.
New Haven served 14 aces with Carver’s six leading the way. Meyer was next with four. Lagemann served two while Groner and Strubberg each had one.
