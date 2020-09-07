Welcome to the future.
New Haven won its first best-of-five volleyball match Tuesday in Cuba, defeating the host Lady Wildcats, 25-15, 25-23, 25-14.
“I told the girls last night that they made history,” New Haven Head Coach Jaime Hoener said. “It was the first time that we had played a best three out of five match and we were able to finish the night in three sets. Everyone earned some playing time as well.”
Hoener said there were several standouts.
“Hannah Rethemeyer had a great serving night, as did Peyton Sumpter. Natalie Covington and Ellie Westermeyer did a good job in the front row,” Hoener said. “We had a few plays where I was really impressed with our hustle and ability to stay calm. So far, these kids have been easy to coach. It’s great to be around kids who work hard and won’t give in.”
Westermeyer was the kills leader with 10 while Covington was next with nine. Maria Sheible posted four kills. Lucy Hoener posted three kills. Hannah Rethemeyer ended with two kills while Sheny Delgado, Lexi Feldman and Alaina Scott each had one kill.
Sumpter led the team in digs with eight. Sheible was next with five and Rethemeyer chipped in with four. Covington had three digs. Payton Burkhardt, Hoener, Scott, Westermeyer and Miranda Yarbrough each had two digs.
Westermeyer dished out 13 digs and Covington was next with 11. Sheible added two.
Rethemeyer served two aces. Hoener and Westermeyer each had one.
Scott and Westermeyer each had one block. New Haven hosted Belle Thursday, after the Weekend Missourian went to print.
The Lady Shamrocks play Tuesday at Blair Oaks.