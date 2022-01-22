Returning to Mokane for the fourth time in two weeks, the New Haven basketball Lady Shamrocks rolled to a 51-14 victory over South Callaway Thursday.
New Haven improved to 11-4 overall while South Callaway fell to 8-6.
The Lady Shamrocks jumped out to a 12-6 lead through one quarter and were up at the half, 25-8. A 13-point run highlighted the second quarter for New Haven.
New Haven led after three quarters, 45-10.
The Lady Shamrocks were paced by Mackenzie Wilson, who scored 15 points on five three-point baskets.
Peyton Sumpter and Brenna Langenberg scored 13 points apiece.
Additional information was not available at deadline.
New Haven plays Wellsville-Middletown Friday at home as part of a girls-boys doubleheader.
The Lady Shamrocks take on host Hermann Monday to open the Hermann Tournament at 7:30 p.m..