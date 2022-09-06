Another night, another sweep.
New Haven’s volleyball Lady Shamrocks rolled to a 25-11, 25-15, 25-16 win over Belle Thursday night, improving to 3-0 on the season.
“I was once again pleased with our serving and passing,” New Haven Head Coach Jaime Hoener said. “I thought we had a few too many hitting errors though. I would also like to see us cut down on having multiple errors in a row. We definitely don’t expect perfection, but we want the other team to earn their points.”
Hoener pointed out performances by three As.
“Alayna Lagemann had a good night at the net as well as Aubri (Meyer) and Avery (Strubberg), Hoener said.
Meyer led the team with 10 kills. Lagemann put down seven while Strubberg and Liz Luecke each had five kills.
Tressa Carver added three kills while Sam Mendenhall had two.
Strubberg logged 10 digs to pace the defense. Isabella Groner and Luecke each ended with seven. Carver and Meyer picked up four digs apiece. Izzy Hale had two and Kelsey Brumels and Mikayla McFerrin each had one dig.
Taking the opposition out of system on the serve has been a strength so far and New Haven served 17 aces in the match.
Meyer led the way with six while Strubberg served five aces. Carver ended with three, Lagemann had two and Groner added one.
Carver handed out 16 assists. Luecke had 14.
Lagemann and Meyer each had a solo block.
After hosting Fatima Friday, the Lady Shamrocks travel to St. Francis Borgia Tuesday and host Montgomery County Thursday.
