New Haven’s softball program will start its season with the annual home tournament Saturday, Aug. 28.
The eight-team event will take place at the New Haven City Park, near the high school. Lions Field, which is where the Lady Shamrocks play their games, and Bock Field to the west will be utilized.
The tournament will begin with two 8 a.m. games.
New Haven will play Belle at Lions Field while Defending champion Russellville takes on Hermann at Bock Field.
In 9:45 a.m. games, Elsberry will play St. James at Lions Field while Montgomery County takes on St. Clair at Bock Field.
Teams that played at 8 a.m. will return for 11:15 a.m. games. The losers play at Bock Field while the winners play at Lions Field.
The same thing happens at 12:45 p.m. for the teams that played the 9:45 a.m. first-round games.
The first placement games are at 2:15 p.m. The consolation (fifth-place) and third-place games run at 2:15 p.m. The consolation game will be at Bock Field while the third-place game will be at Lions Field.
The championship game will be played at Lions Field at 3:45 p.m.
Russellville won the 2020 tournament, defeating Elsberry by a 10-0 score last year.
Belle defeated Montgomery County for third, 4-1.
New Haven won the consolation title over St. Clair, 7-0.