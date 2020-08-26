If everything goes to plan, eight softball teams will converge on New Haven Saturday for the New Haven Classic.
The tournament will run with bracket play and eight teams playing this season.
Half of the games will be played at Lions Field and the other half at Bock Field, both in the New Haven City Park.
Games open at 8 a.m. with New Haven facing Belle at Lions Field and Montgomery County playing St. James at Bock Field.
The 9:45 a.m. games have Elsberry taking on Hermann at Lions Field and Russellville playing St. Clair at Bock Field.
The next round starts at 11:15 a.m. The Elsberry-Hermann winner plays the Belle-New Haven winner at Lions Field.
The Elsberry-Hermann loser plays the Belle-New Haven loser at Bock Field.
In games set for 12:45 p.m., The Montgomery County-St. James winner plays the Russellville-St. Clair winner at Lions Field and the Montgomery County-St. James loser plays the Russellville-St. Clair loser at Bock Field.
The seventh-place game will be played at Bock Field starting at 2:15 p.m. The third-place game takes place at Lions Field at the same time.
The consolation championship will be played at Bock Field at 3:45 p.m. with the championship contest being played at Lions Field at the same time.