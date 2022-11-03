New Haven was perfect in moving girls through to the MSHSAA Class 1 Cross Country Championships.
Running at the Class 1 District 1 meet at the Arcadia Valley Sports Complex, New Haven advanced Janelle Cronin and Sydney Grubb to this week’s state meet in Columbia.
Cronin, a sophomore, placed 14th in the district race with a time of 22:27.85. Grubb, a junior, finished 20th in 22:44.82.
“We got two girls through to the state meet, Janelle Cronin 14th and Sydney Grubb 20th,” New Haven Head Coach John Tucker said. “Unfortunately we did not get any boys through although all five who raced ran season-best times and we lowered our team average from 20:56 to 19:44.”
New Haven’s boys finished the season in the district meet.
Junior Jose Romo-Vazquez led New haven’s boys with a 34th-place finish in 18:42.97.
Senior Andrew Rethemeyer crossed the finish line 39th in 18:52.24.
Senior David Otten ended 64th in 20:06.53.
Freshman Ryan Steinbeck concluded 67th in 20:19.30 and freshman Lewis Wray was 70th in 20:42.49.
In the boys team standings, New Haven scored 215 points to place ninth.
Van Buren won the Class 1 District 1 team title at 53 points. Oak Ridge was second at 63.
A total of 11 schools had enough runners for team scores.
New Haven’s qualifiers run at Gans Creek Saturday starting at 1:30 p.m.