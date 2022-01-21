It turned into Mackenzie Wilson’s night.
The New Haven senior scored 20 points to lead the Lady Shamrocks (9-4, 2-1) to a 50-49 Four Rivers Conference overtime win at Union (8-5, 1-1).
“It was an absolute battle,” New Haven Head Coach Austin Peirick said. “It took everything we had and just a little bit more.”
Wilson, a senior, reached 1,000 career points by hitting the second of two free throws with 1:19 to play in the fourth quarter, something she’s been working to achieve during the last four years.
“I’ve been dreaming about this for a while,” Wilson said. “When I was a freshman, I wanted this goal.”
Peirick said Wilson enjoyed the moment, and went back to work.
“It’s great that she got it, and great that she got it on a win,” Peirick said. “Once she got the 1,000th point, you could see a little grin on her face, but it only lasted about 10 seconds because she knew there was business to follow. That’s just the type of kid she is. She loves the accolade, but she would rather win.”
But, a much more satisfying basket came in the final 10 seconds of overtime as she drove into multiple defenders and got her shot to fall, lifting New Haven to the win.
“I think that last basket in the paint was more satisfying,” Wilson said. “Those free throws were pretty tough on me when I was on the line in the last couple of seconds and I made both of those. That basket was the game right there. He (coach) told me to get to the rack, and that’s what I did.”
After Wilson’s basket, Union called timeout and 5.8 seconds was put back on the clock. However, a dribbling violation with 1.6 seconds to play kept Union from having a chance to win it.
“Any time you have a Four Rivers Conference game, it’s going to be an absolute dogfight,” Peirick said. “We found that out when we played Pacific early in the season. You’re going to get everybody’s best shot. You can see film on each other. It’s like a couple of magicians trying to fool each other. It’s great to win a conference game on the road.”
Union Head Coach Pat Rapert felt it was a winnable game.
“We didn’t play very well,” Rapert said. “We didn’t play very hard. We were 7-20 from the free-throw line with a lot of turnovers. We should have won the ballgame in regulation.”
Wilson knocked down a trio of three-point baskets in the opening half. In the fourth quarter, her scoring came at the free-throw line, where she was 5-6.
Two of those free throws came with 2.5 seconds left in regulation. She drilled both to tie the game, 43-43.
“She’s pretty determined,” Peirick said. “When she wants to get something done, she does it.”
For the game, the Lady Shamrocks went 6-8 from the line with all of the attempts coming in the fourth quarter.
Brenna Langenberg netted 14 points for New Haven.
Aubri Meyer added nine before fouling out in the fourth quarter.
“We had to play overtime without Aubri,” Peirick said. “She logs the most time of any of our big girls. It was nice to see Jess Underwood and Tressa Carver come in and give us some help.”
Carver had four points before leaving with an injury. Peyton Sumpter scored three points.
New Haven hit six three-point baskets in the game.
“It’s a team win,” Wilson said. “That 1,000 points is pretty cool, but it’s my team that helps me do it.”
Union led for much of the game, comfortably at times. Union came back from a 5-0 deficit at the start to lead through eight minutes, 12-8. It was 27-27 for Union at the half and 35-27 through three quarters.
The game was tied after four quarters, 43-43, with Wilson hitting a pair of free throws to tie it with 2.5 seconds to play.
Union had a chance to seal the game at the free-throw line, but went 2-10 from the stripe in the fourth quarter and 1-4 in overtime.
For the game, Union was 7-20 from the free-throw line. Union did hit five three-point baskets.
“We’ve got to work on that kind of stuff,” Rapert said. “We’ve been harping on that — we have to get into the gym more and learn to shoot free throws. We’ve got to learn to make them when we’re tired. Until we do that, nothing’s going to change.”
Sophia Helling led Union’s effort with 27 points. She hit three three-point shots and went 4-8 from the free-throw line.
Ava Eagan was next with nine points.
Kelsey Brake scored seven points, going 3-6 from the free-throw line.
Fallyn Blankenship hit a pair of three-point shots for her six points.
“We’re young and we played young,” Rapert said. “I thought our effort wasn’t very good. It’s a frustrating thing.”
New Haven hosts Linn Tuesday.
“We get to play for the first time at home in over a month, so that’s pretty exciting,” Rapert said.
New Haven hits the road again Thursday, playing at South Callaway. The Lady Shamrocks host Wellsville-Middletown Friday.
Union returns to action Thursday, hosting KIPP (Knowledge is Power Program) of St. Louis.